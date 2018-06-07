Eric Scott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric Scott, CH
Overview
Eric Scott, CH is a Chiropractor in Winchester, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1827 PLAZA DR, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-9006
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eric Scott?
Dr Scott has been my family’s chiropractor for years & is always kind , happy & professional makes you feel like family!
About Eric Scott, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1528159209
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Eric Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.