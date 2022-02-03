Eric Small accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric Small, MACP
Overview
Eric Small, MACP is a Psychologist in Burlington, VT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 863-1019
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Have gone to Eric for approximately three and a half years. Would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a thoughtful and insightful therapist.
About Eric Small, MACP
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Eric Small. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Small.
