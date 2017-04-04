Dr. Storch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eric Storch, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Storch, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1977 Butler Blvd Ste 400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 703-7421
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Storch?
This DR SHOULD RETEACH ALL THE OTHERS ! He CARES AND IS FILLED WITH HOPE AND HE NEVER STOPS . He IS ALWAYS STUDYING AND RESEARCHING TO UNDERSTANDS THAT THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO ADVANCE THE CAUSE OF THESE SOMETIMES DEBILLITATING DISORDERS .THANK YOU DR STORCH FOR CARING ! Krossin303@yahoo.com
About Dr. Eric Storch, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1174711824
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Storch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Storch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.