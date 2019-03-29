Dr. Terrell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eric Terrell, DC
Dr. Eric Terrell, DC is a Chiropractor in Fairfax, VA.
Horizon Chiropractic Clinic3541 Chain Bridge Rd Ste 5, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 691-2225
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I trust him. I've had several issues with my neck and back, and he "fixes" me without injuring me. I'd hat to move too far away from him ,he's the best I've evern had.
Dr. Terrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.