Dr. Erica Smith, OD

Optometry
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erica Smith, OD

Dr. Erica Smith, OD is an Optometrist in Lexington, KY. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    110 Conn Ter Ste 550, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-5867
  2. 2
    Uk Turfland Clinic Pharmacy
    2195 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-5867

Apr 18, 2021
She is very thorough and clear. Her staff is also superior. The facility is super-clean. I am very impressed.
About Dr. Erica Smith, OD

  • Optometry
  • English
  • 1811492507
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Erica Smith, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

