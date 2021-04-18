Dr. Erica Smith, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Smith, OD is an Optometrist in Lexington, KY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
- 1 110 Conn Ter Ste 550, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5867
-
2
Uk Turfland Clinic Pharmacy2195 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 323-5867
She is very thorough and clear. Her staff is also superior. The facility is super-clean. I am very impressed.
About Dr. Erica Smith, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1811492507
