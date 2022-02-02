See All Nurse Practitioners in Puyallup, WA
Ericka Gianotto, ARNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ericka Gianotto, ARNP

Ericka Gianotto, ARNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA. 

Ericka Gianotto works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ericka Gianotto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Puyallup
    2930 S Meridian Ste 160, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Ericka Gianotto, ARNP

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1174070213
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ericka Gianotto, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ericka Gianotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ericka Gianotto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ericka Gianotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ericka Gianotto works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Ericka Gianotto’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ericka Gianotto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ericka Gianotto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ericka Gianotto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ericka Gianotto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

