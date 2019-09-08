Erik Cooper accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erik Cooper, LMFT
Overview
Erik Cooper, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Montrose, CO.
Erik Cooper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Collaborative Trauma Solutions LLC543 S 2nd St, Montrose, CO 81401 Directions (970) 249-2332
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erik Cooper?
He has changed my world! My life is so much better because of his excellent ability to listen, understand and help me understand myself. He is the best! Thank you, Eric!
About Erik Cooper, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1679621890
Frequently Asked Questions
Erik Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erik Cooper works at
13 patients have reviewed Erik Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erik Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erik Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erik Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.