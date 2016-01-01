Erika Bell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erika Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erika Bell, PA-C
Overview of Erika Bell, PA-C
Erika Bell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charleston, SC.
Erika Bell works at
Erika Bell's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erika Bell?
About Erika Bell, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1669992277
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Erika Bell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Erika Bell using Healthline FindCare.
Erika Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erika Bell works at
Erika Bell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erika Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erika Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erika Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.