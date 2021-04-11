Erika Ford, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erika Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erika Ford, PA-C
Overview
Erika Ford, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY.
Erika Ford works at
Locations
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care3950 Kresge Way Suite 303, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. She loves her patients.
About Erika Ford, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1316466402
Erika Ford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Erika Ford using Healthline FindCare.
Erika Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Erika Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erika Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erika Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erika Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.