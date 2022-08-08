Erika Ragan, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erika Ragan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erika Ragan, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Erika Ragan, CRNP
Erika Ragan, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD.
Erika Ragan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Erika Ragan's Office Locations
-
1
UM SJMG Towson Medical Associates7801 York Rd Ste 102, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 769-4920
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erika Ragan?
New to the area and just had my first physical in many years -- very thorough, informative and caring. It is nice to have found a PCP that I trust.
About Erika Ragan, CRNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1457904419
Frequently Asked Questions
Erika Ragan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Erika Ragan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erika Ragan works at
4 patients have reviewed Erika Ragan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erika Ragan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erika Ragan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erika Ragan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.