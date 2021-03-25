See All Physicians Assistants in Hollywood, FL
Erika Yu, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.4 (9)
Erika Yu, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL. 

Erika Yu works at Broward Community and Family Health Center Inc in Hollywood, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Community and Family Health Center Inc
    5010 Hollywood Blvd Ste 100B, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 967-0028
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Erika Yu, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437473980
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erika Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Erika Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erika Yu works at Broward Community and Family Health Center Inc in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Erika Yu’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Erika Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erika Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erika Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erika Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

