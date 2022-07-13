Dr. Erin Burkill, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Burkill, PHD
Overview
Dr. Erin Burkill, PHD is a Psychologist in North Charleston, SC.
Dr. Burkill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychiatry Specialists of SC2683 Elms Plantation Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 531-9888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burkill?
I always get so much out of our sessions. She is an awesome individual from what I can tell. She seemed very trusting and personable from our first session.
About Dr. Erin Burkill, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1255836839
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burkill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkill works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.