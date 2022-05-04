Dr. Erin Jurich-Finney, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurich-Finney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Jurich-Finney, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DENVER.
Counseling Associates of Abingdon335 E Main St, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 628-2510
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Erin Jurich-Finney is an excellent therapist! She helped me with anxiety and panic attacks. Neurofeedback and EMDR was very effective for me.
- English, German
- San Luis Valley Community Mental Health Center
- UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
- University of Colorado
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurich-Finney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurich-Finney.
