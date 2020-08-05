See All Neuropsychologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Erin Miles, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erin Miles, PSY.D

Dr. Erin Miles, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Dr. Miles works at Fort Wayne Neuropsychology in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miles' Office Locations

    Fort Wayne Neuropsychology
    4306 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 460-3203
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Delay Chevron Icon
Dementia - Parkinsonian Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Indiana
    • Medicare
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Erin Miles, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699196519
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Miles, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miles works at Fort Wayne Neuropsychology in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Miles’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

