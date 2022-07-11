Overview

Erin Shaw, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from University Of St. Joseph and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Erin Shaw works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.