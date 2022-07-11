Erin Shaw, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erin Shaw, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Erin Shaw, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from University Of St. Joseph and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Erin Shaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1000 E Main St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-6884Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Erin Shaw?
She talks w/u, looks u in the eyes, explains things, & doesn't hurry u along. Only 2 visits so far but she seems very thorough.
About Erin Shaw, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1477004612
Education & Certifications
- University Of St. Joseph
Frequently Asked Questions
Erin Shaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Shaw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Erin Shaw works at
3 patients have reviewed Erin Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.