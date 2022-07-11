See All Family Doctors in Torrington, CT
Erin Shaw, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Erin Shaw, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from University Of St. Joseph and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Erin Shaw works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1000 E Main St, Torrington, CT 06790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 496-6884
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2022
    She talks w/u, looks u in the eyes, explains things, & doesn't hurry u along. Only 2 visits so far but she seems very thorough.
    Alison King — Jul 11, 2022
    About Erin Shaw, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477004612
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of St. Joseph
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Erin Shaw, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Erin Shaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Erin Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Erin Shaw works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT. View the full address on Erin Shaw’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Erin Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Shaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

