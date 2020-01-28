Erin Teitsma, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erin Teitsma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erin Teitsma, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Internal Medicine of West Michigan3200 Eagle Park Dr NE Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 285-9090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
After being sick with a respiratory infection for weeks, Erin was very concerned and caring about how sick I was and because of her advice and care, I know that she was instrumental in my recuperation. Many thanks to her!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518141522
Erin Teitsma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Erin Teitsma accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Erin Teitsma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Erin Teitsma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Teitsma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Teitsma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Teitsma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.