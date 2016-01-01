See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Ernest Wilbur, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Overview of Dr. Ernest Wilbur, OD

Dr. Ernest Wilbur, OD is an Optometrist in New Orleans, LA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilbur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2901 General Degaulle Dr Ste 101, New Orleans, LA 70114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 368-5320

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ernest Wilbur, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ernest Wilbur, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wilbur to family and friends

    Dr. Wilbur's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wilbur

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ernest Wilbur, OD.

    About Dr. Ernest Wilbur, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760453625
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilbur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilbur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilbur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilbur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilbur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilbur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

