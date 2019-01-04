Dr. Erol Dogan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erol Dogan, OD
Overview of Dr. Erol Dogan, OD
Dr. Erol Dogan, OD is an Optometrist in Edison, NJ.
Dr. Dogan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dogan's Office Locations
-
1
Costco Hearing Aid #3232210 State Route 27, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 287-8227
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dogan?
Great Exam.
About Dr. Erol Dogan, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1790862290
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dogan works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.