Ese Abohwo, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Ese Abohwo, NP

Ese Abohwo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Yonkers, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ese Abohwo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    91 Mclean Ave, Yonkers, NY 10705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 803-3575

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Ese Abohwo, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265778252
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ese Abohwo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Ese Abohwo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ese Abohwo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ese Abohwo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ese Abohwo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ese Abohwo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

