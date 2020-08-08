See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Los Alamitos, CA
Ethel Gannon

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ethel Gannon is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Alamitos, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    11110 Los Alamitos Blvd Ste 213, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 325-3899
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 08, 2020
    I can't believe that there aren't more reviews for Dr Gannon. I have been her patient for several months and have nothing but praise for her. She listens intently and her assessments and feedbacks are genuine with focus to see and understand issues with focus on healing and moving forward in all aspect of a healthier life-style. I wish I had know her soon, but it never too late to heal with the right guidance. I give praise to whom praise is due, and she certainly is worthy of praise.
    About Ethel Gannon

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1528344504
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ethel Gannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Ethel Gannon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ethel Gannon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ethel Gannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ethel Gannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

