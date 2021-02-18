Eva Starner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eva Starner, LPC
Overview
Eva Starner, LPC is a Counselor in Huntsville, AL.
Eva Starner works at
Locations
Carla Galusha Phd936 Jeff Rd Nw, Huntsville, AL 35806 Directions (256) 837-2127
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Amazing, she listens, gives great advice, very supportive of her patients, she is an amazing therapist thanks Dr starner for helping me relize my Value , again she's amazing
About Eva Starner, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1790934891
