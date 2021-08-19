Overview

Dr. Fadi Tayim, PHD is a Psychologist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific Graduate School of Psychology and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.



Dr. Tayim works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.