Dr. Fariba Kezel, PHD
Overview of Dr. Fariba Kezel, PHD
Dr. Fariba Kezel, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Irvine, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kezel's Office Locations
- 1 4199 Campus Dr Ste 550, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (714) 490-4965
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent psychologist, looked for many years for the help that I needed. She is the very best and I should know, I am a psych RN
About Dr. Fariba Kezel, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English, Persian
- 1912041484
Dr. Kezel accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kezel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kezel speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kezel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kezel.
