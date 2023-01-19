See All Otolaryngologists in Shreveport, LA
Farzana Farishta, PA

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Farzana Farishta, PA

Farzana Farishta, PA is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Farzana Farishta works at Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Farzana Farishta's Office Locations

    Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center
    7847 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 19, 2023
    She was very thorough and explained everything in detail. I understood exactly what my conditions were. I'll be happy to see her again.
    Carol — Jan 19, 2023
    Photo: Farzana Farishta, PA
    About Farzana Farishta, PA

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831739580
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Farzana Farishta, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Farzana Farishta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Farzana Farishta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Farzana Farishta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Farzana Farishta works at Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Farzana Farishta’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Farzana Farishta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Farzana Farishta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Farzana Farishta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Farzana Farishta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

