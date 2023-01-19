Farzana Farishta, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Farzana Farishta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Farzana Farishta, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Farzana Farishta, PA
Farzana Farishta, PA is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Farzana Farishta works at
Farzana Farishta's Office Locations
Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center7847 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
She was very thorough and explained everything in detail. I understood exactly what my conditions were. I'll be happy to see her again.
About Farzana Farishta, PA
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1831739580
