Fern Nemenyi, MFT
Overview
Fern Nemenyi, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Berkeley, CA.
Locations
- 1 2607 Alcatraz Ave Apt 4, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 654-9448
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my therapist for several years. She helped me drop from 230 lbs. to my current 208 and keep it off. Also an experienced counselor for personal problems. Highly recommend her.
About Fern Nemenyi, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Hebrew
- 1194745034
Frequently Asked Questions
Fern Nemenyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Fern Nemenyi speaks Hebrew.
6 patients have reviewed Fern Nemenyi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fern Nemenyi.
