Fern Nemenyi, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.0 (6)
Overview

Fern Nemenyi, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Berkeley, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2607 Alcatraz Ave Apt 4, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 654-9448
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Fern Nemenyi, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1194745034
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Fern Nemenyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Fern Nemenyi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fern Nemenyi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fern Nemenyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fern Nemenyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.