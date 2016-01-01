Filipe Feiteiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Filipe Feiteiro, PA
Overview of Filipe Feiteiro, PA
Filipe Feiteiro, PA is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ.
Filipe Feiteiro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Filipe Feiteiro's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Health1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (732) 235-7756Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Filipe Feiteiro?
About Filipe Feiteiro, PA
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1144399833
Frequently Asked Questions
Filipe Feiteiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Filipe Feiteiro works at
Filipe Feiteiro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Filipe Feiteiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Filipe Feiteiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Filipe Feiteiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.