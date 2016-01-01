Dr. Kampe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Floy Kampe, OD
Overview of Dr. Floy Kampe, OD
Dr. Floy Kampe, OD is an Optometrist in Asheville, NC.
Dr. Kampe's Office Locations
Asheville Eye Associates - Arden2001 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 330-9260Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Floy Kampe, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kampe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kampe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kampe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kampe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.