Folake Aloba, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Folake Aloba, CRNP

Folake Aloba, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Folake Aloba works at HALL RANDALL & CHAMBERS P in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Folake Aloba's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hall Randall & Chambers P
    2300 Garrison Blvd Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 233-3111
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Folake Aloba, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255753489
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Folake Aloba has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Folake Aloba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Folake Aloba works at HALL RANDALL & CHAMBERS P in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Folake Aloba’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Folake Aloba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Folake Aloba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Folake Aloba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Folake Aloba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

