Francisca Okwukogu, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Francisca Okwukogu, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Francisca Okwukogu works at Grow Therapy in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    2209 Maryland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Vitalis Healthcare Services LLC
    16701 Melford Blvd Ste 400, Bowie, MD 20715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 705-4527

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Addiction
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Addiction
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder
Child and Adolescent Development
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative Identity Disorder
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Mood and Adjustment Disorder
Mood Changes
Mood Disorders
Psychotherapy Services
Separation Anxiety
Social Phobia
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Francisca Okwukogu, PMHNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1962055723
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

