Dr. Adam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Adam, OD
Overview of Dr. Frank Adam, OD
Dr. Frank Adam, OD is an Optometrist in Ronkonkoma, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Adam's Office Locations
- 1 500 Portion Rd Ste 10, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779 Directions (631) 648-9488
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adam?
About Dr. Frank Adam, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1831219591
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.