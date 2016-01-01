See All Physicians Assistants in Santa Maria, CA
Frank Aranda, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Frank Aranda, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Frank Aranda, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA. 

Frank Aranda works at DIGNITY HEALTH URGENT CARE - ORCUTT in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Orcutt
    1102 E Clark Ave Ste 120A, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 332-8185
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Frank Aranda?

    Photo: Frank Aranda, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Frank Aranda, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Frank Aranda to family and friends

    Frank Aranda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Frank Aranda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Frank Aranda, PA.

    About Frank Aranda, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1962488528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Frank Aranda, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Frank Aranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Frank Aranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Frank Aranda works at DIGNITY HEALTH URGENT CARE - ORCUTT in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Frank Aranda’s profile.

    Frank Aranda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Frank Aranda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Frank Aranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Frank Aranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.