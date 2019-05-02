Dr. Frank Canino, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Canino, PHD
Overview
Dr. Frank Canino, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cranston, RI. They completed their fellowship with Boston Children's Hospital and Judge Baker Guidance Clinic
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 900 Park Ave Ste 3, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent therapist. He easily gains trust and communicates well. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Frank Canino, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1588752406
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital and Judge Baker Guidance Clinic
- Child and Family Services In Hartford, Ct
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Canino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.