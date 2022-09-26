Dr. Frank Cody, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Cody, OD
Overview of Dr. Frank Cody, OD
Dr. Frank Cody, OD is an Optometrist in Anthem, AZ.
Dr. Cody works at
Dr. Cody's Office Locations
-
1
Anthem3654 W Anthem Way Ste B114, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (602) 641-8865
-
2
Sun City West13624 W Camino del Sol Ste 200, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 244-9953
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cody?
I went to him with a medical problem. I thought he and his assistant were excellent. Both were through and very friendly. I will continue using him as my optometrist.
About Dr. Frank Cody, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1952927360
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cody has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cody accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cody using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cody works at
Dr. Cody speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.