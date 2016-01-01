Overview

Dr. Frank Weiss, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Parsippany, NJ. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.



Dr. Weiss works at A Center For Change in Parsippany, NJ with other offices in Westfield, NJ and Millburn, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.