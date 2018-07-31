See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Frank Winski, OD

Optometry
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank Winski, OD

Dr. Frank Winski, OD is an Optometrist in Lawrenceville, GA. They graduated from New England College of Optometry and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Winski works at Georgia Eye Associates in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winski's Office Locations

    Georgia Eye Associates
    771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 150, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 995-5408
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Georgia Eye Associates
    3120 Maple Dr NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 233-3267

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 31, 2018
    Love Dr Winski!
    Brenda in SUGAR HILL — Jul 31, 2018
    About Dr. Frank Winski, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194787168
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Omni Eye Services
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New England College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Winski, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Winski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

