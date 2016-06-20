Dr. Feldewerth accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fred Feldewerth, DC
Overview
Dr. Fred Feldewerth, DC is a Chiropractor in O Fallon, MO.
Dr. Feldewerth works at
Locations
Feldewerth Chiropractic Inc.207 S Main St, O Fallon, MO 63366 Directions (636) 978-7700
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My MD just tried to send me to a pain doc. He helped relieve a lot of pain so that I could pursue my career! I would recommend him to anyone, because he'll be honest on your needs!
About Dr. Fred Feldewerth, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1063595627
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldewerth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldewerth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldewerth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldewerth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldewerth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.