Internal Medicine
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Fred Smith, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. 

Fred Smith works at Oak Street Health Greensboro in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Greensboro
    1007 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7144
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Fred Smith, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1619524527
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Fred Smith, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fred Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Fred Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Fred Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Fred Smith works at Oak Street Health Greensboro in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Fred Smith’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Fred Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fred Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fred Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fred Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

