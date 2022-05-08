Fred Smith, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fred Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Fred Smith, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Fred Smith, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC.
Fred Smith works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Greensboro1007 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405 Directions (336) 571-7144
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Fred Smith?
Wonderful! He is the first doctor that I have meet that actually listens to his patients. Dr. Smith is dedicated to taking care of his patients and is the best Doctor!
About Fred Smith, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Fred Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Fred Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Fred Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Fred Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fred Smith.
