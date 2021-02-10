See All Nurse Practitioners in Fresno, CA
Freddy Espinoza, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Freddy Espinoza, FNP

Freddy Espinoza, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA. 

Freddy Espinoza works at Diabetes and Endocrine Specialties in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Freddy Espinoza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes and Endocrine Specialties Inc.
    7085 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 323-9236
    Feb 10, 2021
    I am very happy being a patient of Freddy's. When I have gone for an appointment, there is little wait time, the office and rooms are clean, the staff is friendly and efficient, and Freddy helped me more than my primary care doctor did with my diabetes, with learning how to better manage it and connecting me with my insurance company so that I wasn't paying an out of pocket cost of $95 for the insulin I had been taking which my insurance didn't cover, in favor of an insulin that it did. I would definitely recommend Freddy to anyone who wants help with their diabetes care
    Ashley — Feb 10, 2021
    About Freddy Espinoza, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1124440524
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Freddy Espinoza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Freddy Espinoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Freddy Espinoza works at Diabetes and Endocrine Specialties in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Freddy Espinoza’s profile.

    Freddy Espinoza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Freddy Espinoza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Freddy Espinoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Freddy Espinoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

