Frederick Hult accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Frederick Hult, CHIRMD
Overview
Frederick Hult, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in McHenry, IL.
Frederick Hult works at
Locations
Hult Clinic of Integrated Health Services PC306 Front St, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-0900
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to a dermatologist for a year and he kept giving different lotions to help the rash on both of my shins. It was agonizing. Finally I went to dr Hult and with one visit, he tested the prescribed lotions, that cost me $600! I was allergic to all of them! I’m 100% curedwith Dr Hults advice.
About Frederick Hult, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1811002934
Frequently Asked Questions
Frederick Hult has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Frederick Hult. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Frederick Hult.
