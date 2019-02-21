Dr. Frederick Oeltjen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oeltjen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Oeltjen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Oeltjen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rockville, MD.
Dr. Oeltjen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maryland Counseling Centers Inc.20 Courthouse Sq Ste 202, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-6955
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oeltjen?
I have used Dr. Oeltjen and I have referred many people to him. He is professional and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Frederick Oeltjen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1942348487
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oeltjen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oeltjen works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Oeltjen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oeltjen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oeltjen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oeltjen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.