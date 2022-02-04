See All Registered Nurses in Enumclaw, WA
Gabrielle Coelho, CNM

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
3.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Gabrielle Coelho, CNM

Gabrielle Coelho, CNM is a Registered Nurse in Enumclaw, WA. 

Gabrielle Coelho works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Enumclaw in Enumclaw, WA with other offices in Bonney Lake, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gabrielle Coelho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Enumclaw Specialty Clinic
    1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Specialty Clinic
    9230 Sky Island Dr E # 22, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Gabrielle Coelho just delivered my 4th baby in December. She really helped ease my fears from previous pregnancies and really gave me the birth I’ve always dreamed of. She always listened intently to every question and concern I had. She is so relaxed, calm, and most of all supportive throughout the whole process. I’m so thankful for her and her amazing staff and nurses. St. Elizabeth was also a wonderful place to deliver!
    Gabrielle Coelho, CNM
    About Gabrielle Coelho, CNM

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1699203406
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Elizabeth Hospital

