Gabrielle Coelho, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Gabrielle Coelho, CNM
Gabrielle Coelho, CNM is a Registered Nurse in Enumclaw, WA.
Gabrielle Coelho works at
Gabrielle Coelho's Office Locations
Enumclaw Specialty Clinic1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022 Directions
Franciscan Specialty Clinic9230 Sky Island Dr E # 22, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gabrielle Coelho just delivered my 4th baby in December. She really helped ease my fears from previous pregnancies and really gave me the birth I’ve always dreamed of. She always listened intently to every question and concern I had. She is so relaxed, calm, and most of all supportive throughout the whole process. I’m so thankful for her and her amazing staff and nurses. St. Elizabeth was also a wonderful place to deliver!
About Gabrielle Coelho, CNM
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Gabrielle Coelho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gabrielle Coelho accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Gabrielle Coelho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gabrielle Coelho.
