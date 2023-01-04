See All Neuropsychologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Gad Klein, PHD

Neuropsychology
4.6 (25)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Gad Klein, PHD

Dr. Gad Klein, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Mineola, NY. 

Dr. Klein works at Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Winthrop University Hospital
    259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 442-2250
  2. 2
    Nspc
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 108, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 442-2250
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 04, 2023
    Very thorough, made me feel very comfortable!
    joseph sasson — Jan 04, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Gad Klein, PHD
    About Dr. Gad Klein, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477786325
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

