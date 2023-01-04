Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gad Klein, PHD
Overview of Dr. Gad Klein, PHD
Dr. Gad Klein, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Mineola, NY.
Dr. Klein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
-
1
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 442-2250
-
2
Nspc1991 Marcus Ave Ste 108, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 442-2250Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
Very thorough, made me feel very comfortable!
About Dr. Gad Klein, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1477786325
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.