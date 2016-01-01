Gail Lipton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gail Lipton, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gail Lipton, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chico, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 330 Flume St Ste 100, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 566-1110
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gail Lipton?
About Gail Lipton, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1942352133
Frequently Asked Questions
Gail Lipton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gail Lipton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gail Lipton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gail Lipton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.