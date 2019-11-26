Gail Seeker, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gail Seeker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gail Seeker, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gail Seeker, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Emily, MN.
Gail Seeker works at
Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Emily Clinic20918 County Road 1, Emily, MN 56447 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gail is the finest health care provider I have ever known. She is extremely knowledgeable, kind and caring yet very professional.
About Gail Seeker, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1700112547
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
