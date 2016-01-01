See All Neurologists in Duluth, MN
Gail Wallace, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Gail Wallace, APRN

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Gail Wallace, APRN

Gail Wallace, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Gail Wallace works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gail Wallace's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carotid Artery Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Carotid Artery Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gail Wallace?

    Photo: Gail Wallace, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Gail Wallace, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gail Wallace to family and friends

    Gail Wallace's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gail Wallace

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gail Wallace, APRN.

    About Gail Wallace, APRN

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1700966603
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gail Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gail Wallace works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Gail Wallace’s profile.

    Gail Wallace has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gail Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gail Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gail Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.