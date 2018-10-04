Gail Ziv is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gail Ziv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gail Ziv
Overview of Gail Ziv
Gail Ziv is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Gail Ziv's Office Locations
- 1 2135 E University Dr Ste 116, Mesa, AZ 85213 Directions (480) 325-0313
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gail Ziv?
Excellent care
About Gail Ziv
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841346186
Frequently Asked Questions
Gail Ziv has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gail Ziv accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gail Ziv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Gail Ziv. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gail Ziv.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gail Ziv, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gail Ziv appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.