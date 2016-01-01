Gavin Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gavin Davis
Overview
Gavin Davis is a Physician Assistant in Scranton, PA.
Gavin Davis works at
Locations
Geisinger-community Medical Center1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 703-7245Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Gavin Davis
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1831591759
Frequently Asked Questions
Gavin Davis accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gavin Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Gavin Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gavin Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gavin Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gavin Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.