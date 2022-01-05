See All Family Doctors in Maple Grove, MN
Gay Lentfer, PA

Family Medicine
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gay Lentfer, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. 

Gay Lentfer works at North Memorial Health Clinic-Maple Grove in Maple Grove, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Memorial Health Urgent Care
    9855 Hospital Dr Ste 102B, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 05, 2022
    My husband daughter and I have been seeing Gay for many years, she is amazing! Smart and friendly and takes great care of all of us. I have recommended her to many people
    Carol — Jan 05, 2022
    Photo: Gay Lentfer, PA
    About Gay Lentfer, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104891100
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gay Lentfer, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gay Lentfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gay Lentfer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Gay Lentfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gay Lentfer works at North Memorial Health Clinic-Maple Grove in Maple Grove, MN. View the full address on Gay Lentfer’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Gay Lentfer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gay Lentfer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gay Lentfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gay Lentfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

