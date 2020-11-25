See All Psychotherapists in Seal Beach, CA
Gene Bohlmann Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Gene Bohlmann

Psychotherapy
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Gene Bohlmann is a Psychotherapist in Seal Beach, CA. 

Gene Bohlmann works at Gene Bohlmann in Seal Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gene Bohlmann
    12501 Seal Beach Blvd Ste 230, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 240-7780
    Monday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gene Bohlmann?

    Nov 25, 2020
    Dr. B. Is the best! I am a 60 year old successful career professional, 32 year married Mother and Grandmother, who had never needed a psychologist. Then I found myself in an incredibly unbelievable situation that left me with major depression and anxiety. Dr. Bohlmann listened to my side of the story, the FACTS, and completely empathized. He made me feel sane...then worked with me to overcome those obstacles and get back to normal. I cannot express how wonderful he is as a doctor or my heartfelt appreciatin.
    JOY GETZ — Nov 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gene Bohlmann
    How would you rate your experience with Gene Bohlmann?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gene Bohlmann to family and friends

    Gene Bohlmann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gene Bohlmann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gene Bohlmann.

    About Gene Bohlmann

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679822480
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gene Bohlmann is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gene Bohlmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gene Bohlmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gene Bohlmann works at Gene Bohlmann in Seal Beach, CA. View the full address on Gene Bohlmann’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Gene Bohlmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gene Bohlmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gene Bohlmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gene Bohlmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gene Bohlmann?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.