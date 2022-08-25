Overview of Dr. Genny Vo, OD

Dr. Genny Vo, OD is an Optometrist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Optometry and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Vo works at Ochsner Medical Center in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.